Sony to buy AT&T's animation business Crunchyroll for $1.18 billion

-
ALSO READ
Sony to acquire Crunchyroll anime streaming service for $1 bn: Report
Sony Pictures to resume production for TV, films, online streaming business
Reliance scraps merger of Viacom18 with Sony after 'strategic rethink'
Sony launches Xperia 5 II smartphone with Snapdragon 865 chip
Sony HT-G700 review: Not just a soundbar, it is a full-fledged audio system
-
Sony Corp will buy AT&T Inc's animation business Crunchyroll for $1.175 billion, the two companies said on Thursday, as the Japanese electronics conglomerate aims to beef up its entertainment content and distribution businesses.
The deal will give Sony access to Crunchyroll's 3 million paying subscribers across more than 200 countries and regions, helping Sony compete more globally with entertainment giants such as Netflix.
Sony's Funimation Global Group, a U.S. animation distributor with 1 million paying subscribers, will own Crunchyroll, currently part of AT&T's WarnerMedia segment.
AT&T has been looking to monetize its non-core assets since CEO John Stankey took over in June. The latest deal will allow it to invest in other focuses of WarnerMedia, including content creation and gaming.
Despite Crunchyroll's loyal following among anime fans, AT&T felt the anime streaming service was too niche for the broader audience its streaming service HBO Max wants to pursue, a source familiar with the company said.
The proceeds will be paid in cash at closing, AT&T and Sony said https://refini.tv/2KaukIU.
Sony is boosting gaming and entertainment businesses under Chief Executive Kenichiro Yoshida's strategy to increase recurring revenue streams that cushion the impact of volatile hardware sales cycles.
Sony bought Funimation in 2017 for about $143 million.
The animation business has been thriving recently on the record-breaking success of the Japanese animated film "Demon Slayer" - co-distributed by Sony's music unit Aniplex Inc. The film will be heading to the United States in early 2021. It will be distributed by Funimation, now jointly held by Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc and Aniplex.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU