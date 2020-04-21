South Korea govt looking into reports about Kim Jong Un's poor health

After media reports suggesting North Korean leader was in 'grave danger' following a surgery surfaced, the South Korean government on Tuesday said that it is looking into the news information.

However, officials from South Korea's Unification Ministry and National Intelligence Service, which deals with inter-Korean affairs, said they couldn't immediately confirm the report.





ALSO READ: Covid-19 factoid: South Korea stages a sharp recovery, Kerala does well too

CNN cited an anonymous US official who said Kim was in grave danger after an unspecified surgery. Another US media house Daily NK, reported that Kim was recovering from heart surgery in the capital Pyongyang and that his condition was improving.

Speculation about Kim's health was raised after he missed the celebration of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15.

Credible information about and especially its leadership is difficult to obtain and even intelligence agencies have been wrong about its inner workings in the past.