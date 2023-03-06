JUST IN
9-yrs of MH370: Malaysia to consider search ops if viable info emerges
Two dead, six injured in shooting at Georgia house party, says police
Pakistan: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz mocks Imran Khan for avoiding arrest
US: Small plane crashes in suburban Long Island; 1 dead, 2 injured
Russian shelling hits Ukrainian town, kills 1; Bakhmut battle rages
Fatal shooting erupts at Georgia party with over 100 teens, 2 killed
Cargo vessel runs aground in Suez Canal, traffic not impacted: Authorities
Research shows ants play an important part in forest regeneration
Historic high seas agreement reached after decade of talks: Report
China defence budget raised by 7.2%, 3 times India's, one-third of America
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
9-yrs of MH370: Malaysia to consider search ops if viable info emerges
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

South Korea pushes to end Japan disputes over forced labourers to mend ties

South Korea says it'll raise local civilian funds to compensate Koreans who won damages in lawsuits against Japanese companies that enslaved them during World War II

Topics
South Korea | Japan

AP  |  Seoul 

South Korea flag
Photo: Unsplash

South Korea says it'll raise local civilian funds to compensate Koreans who won damages in lawsuits against Japanese companies that enslaved them during World War II.

Seoul's announcement reflects conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol's determination to mend frayed ties with Japan and solidify a trilateral Seoul-Tokyo-Washington security cooperation to better cope with North Korea's nuclear threats.

But the announcement is expected to draw strong backlash from former forced labourer and their supporters, who have demanded direct compensation from the Japanese companies.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin told a televised news conference Monday the victims would be compensated through a local foundation that would be funded by civilian donations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on South Korea

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 08:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.