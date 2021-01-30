South Korea's 5G user base reaches 12 mn in 2020, up 900,000 since 2019

-
ALSO READ
Ericsson reports upbeat third qtr earnings boosted by 5G network rollouts
Japan races to catch up to Huawei in 5G tech after Trump crackdown on China
Confident of staying in the 5G race, says Huawei India CEO David Li
UK commits $333 million to help carriers replace Huawei 5G: Report
China's Huawei, ZTE set to be shut out of India's 5G roll out plans
-
The number of 5G subscribers in South Korea approached nearly 12 million last year since the launch of the latest mobile network in April 2019, data showed.
South Korea's 5G users stood at 11.85 million as of end-December last year, up over 900,000 from the previous month, according to the data from the Ministry of Science and ICT.
The figure accounted for 16.8 per cent of the total 70.5 million mobile network subscriptions in the country.
The number of 5G users picked up in the second half of last year, thanks to launches of new 5G phones, including Apple Inc.'s iPhone 12 series and Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 20 models.
The country's migration to the high-speed network is expected to accelerate further with the launches of Samsung's new flagship Galaxy S21 models and cheaper data plans from mobile carriers sold through online retail channels, reports Yonhap news agency.
With the growing number of 5G users, local mobile carriers are focusing on adopting new technology, such as standalone 5G, to improve network quality.
South Korean telecom operators currently support non-standalone 5G, which requires support from the previous 4G LTE network.
Users on the 4G network accounted for the majority of mobile subscriptions last year at 52.5 million, or 74.5 per cent of the total.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU