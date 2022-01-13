South Korea, US mull delaying drills due to presidential election

-
ALSO READ
Is the end in sight of Covid-19 pandemic that began two years ago?
France announces new anti-Covid measures to curb rising cases amid 5th wave
Private schools report 20-50% dip in revenue; 55% teachers faced salary cut
WHO chief says it was 'premature' to rule out Covid lab leak theory
S Korea's population to see 1st decline amid low birthrate, rapid ageing
-
South Korea and the US are considering postponing their combined springtime military exercise due to the March 9 presidential election and the Covid-19 pandemic, multiple sources said on Thursday.
The allies have been discussing the possible delay in consideration of the virus' unabated spread and the need to ensure South Korean troops can exercise their voting rights in the election unhindered by the round-the-clock command post training, Yonhap news Agency quoted the sources as saying.
"There have been discussions on the possible postponement due to the election season and the coronavirus woes," an informed source told Yonhap.
Seoul and Washington conduct two major regular joint exercises each year -- one in March and the other in August -- to reinforce their defense capabilities against possible North Korean aggression.
For past major allied exercises, South Korea's presidential election hardly affected their timing as voting took place in December.
But Election Day changed to March 9 in 2017 following the ouster of former scandal-hit President Park Geun-hye. Incumbent President Moon Jae-in began his single, five-year term in May that year, two months after the election.
Asked to confirm the allies' discussions on the exercise, the South Korean Defence Ministry said the two sides were still in talks over the details.
The US Forces Korea (USFK) refused to comment on the exercise plans.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU