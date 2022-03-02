Special Flight carrying 218 Indian nationals from Bucharest lands in Delhi

Another special flight carrying 218 Indian nationals from - evacuated via Bucharest - under the 'Operation Ganga' landed at Delhi airport on Wednesday morning.

This is the ninth flight of 'Operation Ganga' that evacuated stranded Indian citizens from

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh received the Indian nationals at the airport. While interacting with media, he said: "About 220 students arrived via Istanbul. I asked a girl where she is from, like state-wise, but she replied, "I'm from India." They still can't believe that they are back in India due to stress. We ensured they spoke with their parents".

Another flight carrying the Indian nationals is also expected to land soon at the airport. Meanwhile, two Indian Air Force aircraft took off for Romania and Hungary from the Hindon airbase this morning to bring back stranded Indians.

According to an estimate, a total of 18,000 students were stranded in the war-torn

However, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday that of them 12,000 have been brought back.

