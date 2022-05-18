Sri Lanka gets $160 mn from World Bank; PM says will use some to buy fuel

-
ALSO READ
Indian envoy calls on new Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe, discusses crisis
Sri Lanka's ruling SLPP party decides to back PM Ranil Wickremesinghe
Sri Lanka opposition seeks no-confidence vote on Rajapaksas
Sri Lanka crisis: Mahinda supporters attack anti-govt protesters,16 injured
New SL PM invites Oppn to join hands to resolve country's worst crisis
-
Sri Lanka has received USD 160 Million from the World Bank and is looking at the possibility of using some of it to buy fuel, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament on Wednesday, as protests continued in the country against the ongoing fuel and gas shortages caused by the economic crisis.
"160 million dollars has been received from the World Bank and a grant from the ADB (Asian Development Bank) is also expected," Wickremesinghe said.
He said the money received from the World Bank cannot be used to buy fuel.
We are trying to see if we can use some of it for fuel purchases," he said.
Wickremesinghe in his address to the nation on Monday said that two more petrol shipments under the Indian credit line were due this week and by May 29.
His remarks came as angry protesters blocked several roads here on Wednesday as part of the protest against ongoing fuel and gas shortages caused by the economic crisis.
Miles-long queues were seen around every fuel station.
Kanchana Wijesekera, the energy minister, said there was no petrol in stock and it would only be by the weekend that petrol would be available at pumping stations.
We have not got dollars to get a petrol shipment released and we only have very little petrol stock for essential service. We are sorry for that. Please do not wait in queues. It will take another three days for distribution," Wijesekera told Parliament.
He said there are adequate supplies of diesel.
Wijesekera said USD 53 million for a petrol shipment that was delivered in January had not been paid since the end of March.
Wijesekera said cooking gas unloading was hindered by prevailing bad weather due to the monsoon rains.
Sri Lanka is going through the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948. A crippling shortage of foreign reserves has led to long queues for fuel, cooking gas and other essentials while power cuts and soaring food prices heaped misery on the people.
The economic crisis also triggered a political crisis in Sri Lanka and a demand for the resignation of the powerful Rajapaksas.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa sacked his Cabinet and appointed a younger Cabinet as a response to the demand for his resignation. A continuous protest opposite his secretariat has now gone on for well over a month.
On May 9, Gotabaya Rajapaksa's elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as the prime minister to make way for the president to appoint an interim all political party government. Wickremesinghe was appointed the country's new prime minister on Thursday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU