Sri Lanka, Pakistan agree to strengthen cooperation in various areas

Pakistan and Sri Lanka agreed to strengthen cooperation in several areas including agriculture.
The agreement came as visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan met here with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for bilateral ties, the Xinhua news agency reported.
During the meeting on Wednesday, Khan underlined the "exceptional quality" of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations with mutual trust, understanding and support.
The Pakistani Prime Minister emphasised the importance of building robust economic partnership between the two countries characterised by enhanced bilateral trade, investments and commercial cooperation.
He emphasised the importance of regional cooperation through the platform of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation and the opportunities for regional prosperity through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a flagship project of China's Belt and Road Initiative.
For his part, Rajapaksa expressed his wish to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and also exchanged views on sharing technical know how in order to promote agriculture in both countries.
--IANS
int/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
