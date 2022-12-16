JUST IN
US imposes new penalties on entities involved in Russia's financial sector
US steelmakers flag recession concerns, energy costs could impact demand
Europe's central banks join US Fed in slowing pace of interest rate hikes
Taking Fed lead, Bank of England and ECB raise rates by 50 basis points
Pakistan's remittances declined 4.8% in November, says central bank
China's economy braces for turmoil as Covid curbs ease, infections surge
Finnish inflation rate hits highest since 1983; consumer prices rise by 9%
China's Nov factory output, retail sales miss expectations as Covid bites
EU pledges to mobilise 10-billion-euro investment in ASEAN by 2027
US, Africa seal $15 billion in trade investments during Washington summit
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep interest rates high
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Sri Lanka's economic woes continue, data shows GDP contracted 11.8% in Q3

Sri Lankan authorities say the island-nation's estimated GDP contracted by 11.8 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022

Topics
sri lanka | GDP

IANS  |  Colombo 

Sri Lanka

Amid the ongoing economic crisis, Sri Lanka's Department of Census and Statistics said that the island nation's estimated gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 11.8 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022.

The GDP for the third quarter at constant (2015) price was 2,884 billion LKR ($7.9 billion), Xinhua news agency quoted the Department as saying.

The Department said the overall agriculture, industry and services activities declined by 8.7 per cent, 21.2 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively, in the quarter.

Sri Lanka's real GDP is expected to fall by 9.2 per cent this year and 4.2 per cent in 2023, according to a World Bank report.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on sri lanka

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 11:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.