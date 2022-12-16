JUST IN
US steelmakers flag recession concerns, energy costs could impact demand
Europe's central banks join US Fed in slowing pace of interest rate hikes
Taking Fed lead, Bank of England and ECB raise rates by 50 basis points
Pakistan's remittances declined 4.8% in November, says central bank
China's economy braces for turmoil as Covid curbs ease, infections surge
Finnish inflation rate hits highest since 1983; consumer prices rise by 9%
China's Nov factory output, retail sales miss expectations as Covid bites
EU pledges to mobilise 10-billion-euro investment in ASEAN by 2027
US, Africa seal $15 billion in trade investments during Washington summit
United Nations' WFP approves $74.87 million for Sri Lanka's strategic plan
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Pakistan seeks more int'l aid as it fails to deal with devastating floods
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

US imposes new penalties on entities involved in Russia's financial sector

The United States imposed a new round of financial penalties on people and entities involved in Russia's financial sector, with the targets including one of that country's richest men

Topics
Russia | USA | financial sector

AP  |  Washington 

Fine, penalty, order, payment

The United States on Thursday imposed a new round of financial penalties on people and entities involved in Russia's financial sector, with the targets including one of that country's richest men, Vladimir Potanin, his family and a commercial bank he acquired this year.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control also imposed sanctions on more than 40 people linked to the Russian financial sector and 17 subsidiaries of VTB Bank Public Joint Stock Company also known as VTB Bank Russia's second largest bank. VTB Bank was designated for sanctions in February.

The State Department issued separate diplomatic designations on the people and companies.

Western nations and other allies have imposed a range of penalties meant to crush Russia's finances due to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's Central Bank faces restrictions that target access to the more than $600 billion in reserves that the Kremlin has at its disposal. Allied countries have blocked financial transactions with Russia's Central Bank that involve gold.

The country has also been disconnected from the SWIFT financial messaging system, which daily moves countless billions of dollars around more than 11,000 banks and other financial institutions around the world. Countless banks have been blocked, including Sberbank, which holds one-third of all bank assets in Russia.

Potanin also served as Russia's deputy prime minister. He, his wife, adult children and a yacht named Nirvana were designated for sanctions, as well as was Rosbank, a Russia-based commercial bank that Potanin acquired in 2022.

Russia's Central Bank considers Rosbank to be a systemically important credit institution, according to theTreasury. The United Kingdom and Canada designated Rosbank earlier this year.

The United States continues to impose costs on Russia for its war of aggression against Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. Russia's attacks have devastated Ukraine's critical infrastructure and caused extraordinary death and destruction.

The sanctions and designations deny the people and companies access to any property or financial assets held in the U.S., and the ability to travel to the U.S.

By sanctioning additional major Russian banks, we continue to deepen Russia's isolation from global markets, said Brian Nelson, the Treasury's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

Today's designations by the United States, together with actions taken by our international partners, will further inhibit the Putin regime's ability to fund its horrific war against Ukraine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 07:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.