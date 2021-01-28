Starbucks sales miss as coronavirus spike keeps customers at home

JUST IN
Microsoft sales climb 17%, lifted by robust cloud demand; stock jumps

Business Standard

Agencies 

Photo: Shutterstock

Starbucks on Tuesday reported a larger-than-expected fall in quarterly sales as the renewed surge in coronavirus cases in the United States kept customers at home.
The world's largest coffee chain’s global same-store sales fell 5 per cent in its first quarter, which ended December 27, more than analysts' estimates of a 3.4 per cent decline, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
First Published: Thu, January 28 2021. 03:08 IST

