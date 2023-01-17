State-run DVC seeks electricity buyers from brownfield coal-fired units

-
-
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - India's state-run Damodar Valley Corp (DVC) on Tuesday invited power distribution utilities and industries to buy power from 5 brownfield coal-fired units it is expanding.
DVC expects to expand capacity of five coal-fired units in two states by 54.4% to 3.72 gigawatts, with the expanded capacity coming online between March 2027 and March 2029, it said in a newspaper advertisement seeking buyers for the electricity it would generate from these units.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 10:32 IST
