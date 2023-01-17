State-run DVC seeks electricity buyers from brownfield coal-fired units

JUST IN
Why does Nepal's aviation industry have safety issues: An explainer
Business Standard

Topics
electricity sector

Reuters  |  SINGAPORE 

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - India's state-run Damodar Valley Corp (DVC) on Tuesday invited power distribution utilities and industries to buy power from 5 brownfield coal-fired units it is expanding.

DVC expects to expand capacity of five coal-fired units in two states by 54.4% to 3.72 gigawatts, with the expanded capacity coming online between March 2027 and March 2029, it said in a newspaper advertisement seeking buyers for the electricity it would generate from these units.

 

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on electricity sector

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 10:32 IST

