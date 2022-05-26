Taliban sign deal with UAE's GAAC corporation to run Afghan airports

-
ALSO READ
Iran refuses to recognise Taliban govt in Afghanistan until it is inclusive
Turkey, Qatar enters into deal with Taliban on running airport of Kabul
Silent international recognition of Afghan govt underway, claims Taliban
Pakistan rallies Muslim countries to help Afghan stave off economic crisis
Media freedom at risk as Taliban censors news reports in Afghanistan
-
The Taliban have signed an agreement with the United Arab Emirates on operating airports in Afghanistan, the group's transportation and civil aviation minister said on Tuesday, after months of talks with the UAE, Turkey and Qatar.
Taliban's deputy minister of transport and civil aviation Ghulam Jailani Wafa signed a deal on Tuesday with a GAAC corporation representative in the presence of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, first deputy prime minister.
Speaking at the contract signing event, Mullah Baradar stated that the country's security is strong and that the Islamic Emirate is willing to work with foreign investors.
Baradar stated that with the signing of this deal, all foreign airlines would begin flying to Afghanistan safely and dependably.
"When we were in a severe and emergency position, the UAE assisted us with technical assistance and free terminal repairs," said Ghulam Jailani Wafa, Minister of Transportation and Civil Aviation. "The GAAC Corporation is a multinational firm that offers aviation services in the United Arab Emirates."
The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, which led to the collapse of the previous government.
In December 2021, Turkish and Qatari companies signed a memorandum to operate the Kabul airport, and airports in the provinces of Balkh, Herat, Kandahar and Khost, which are currently struggling to operate due to severe economic conditions in Afghanistan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU