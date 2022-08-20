Sweden: Two wounded in shopping centre shooting; suspect arrested

-
ALSO READ
WU23 3-Nations Tournament: India go down 1-4 against USA in Sweden
3 dead, 1 injured after another shooting incident in Maryland rocks US
NATO would embrace Finland, Sweden's membership with open arms: Chief
Biden to meet leaders of Finland, Sweden on NATO expansion before Asia tour
Women's Euro 2022: Sweden set up SF clash against England after 1-0 win
-
Swedish police say two people have been wounded in a shooting at a shopping centre in the southern city of Malmo.
A suspected was arrested after the shooting Friday afternoon at the Emporia shopping center, which police said appeared to be gang-related.
Police are on site with big resources to map the incident by interviewing witnesses and going through material from surveillance cameras. The immediate danger to the public appears to be over, Malmo police said.
Shootings by criminal gangs have become a growing problem in Sweden in recent decades, including in Malmo, the country's third-biggest city. Gang violence is among the main campaign issues ahead of Sweden's national election on Sept. 11.
Last month a gunman opened fire inside a shopping mall across the Oresund Strait in the Danish capital, Copenhagen. Three people were killed and four wounded. Police said the suspect in that shooting, a 22-year-old Dane, apparently selected his victims at random.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU