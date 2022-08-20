Sweden: Two wounded in shopping centre shooting; suspect arrested

Swedish police say two people have been wounded in a at a shopping centre in the southern city of Malmo.

A suspected was arrested after the Friday afternoon at the Emporia shopping center, which police said appeared to be gang-related.

Police are on site with big resources to map the incident by interviewing witnesses and going through material from surveillance cameras. The immediate danger to the public appears to be over, Malmo police said.

Shootings by criminal gangs have become a growing problem in in recent decades, including in Malmo, the country's third-biggest city. Gang violence is among the main campaign issues ahead of Sweden's national election on Sept. 11.

Last month a gunman opened fire inside a shopping mall across the Oresund Strait in the Danish capital, Copenhagen. Three people were killed and four wounded. Police said the suspect in that shooting, a 22-year-old Dane, apparently selected his victims at random.

