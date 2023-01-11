JUST IN
Business Standard

Swedish govt to amend law to be able to build more nuclear power plants

Sweden's environmental law sets a cap of 10 reactors, and new nuclear power plants may only be built in places where there are already reactors

Topics
Sweden | Nuclear energy

AP  |  Stockholm 

Carbon emission, pollution, nuclear plant
Representative Image

Sweden's centre-right coalition government said on Wednesday it will present legislation that will enable the construction of new nuclear power stations.

We are now changing the legislation, making it possible to build more reactors in more places than is possible today, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a press conference.

It was unclear when the government will present the law proposal.

Sweden's environmental law sets a cap of 10 reactors, and new nuclear power plants may only be built in places where there are already reactors. The government want these provisions to be removed. The plan is to have the amendment enter into force in March 2024.

There are currently six nuclear reactors at three locations: Forsmark, Oskarshamn and Ringhals.

Romina Pourmokhtari, the minister in charge of climate and environment, said the new reactors may be smaller and must be built where they do the most good.

We also see that other countries are building small reactors, instead of a few large ones, Pourmokhtari told reporters. The legislation must be adapted to new technology.

When forming his three-party coalition last year, Kristersson signalled an expansion of nuclear power, which previous Swedish governments had started to dismantle.

In October, he said Sweden's goal on electricity production would change from 100 per cent renewable to 100 per cent fossil-free, which leaves room for nuclear energy.

The three centre-right parties secured a majority in Parliament after the September 11 elections with the help of the Sweden Democrats, a far-right party that has entered the political mainstream after years of being treated as a pariah by the other parties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 17:52 IST

