Swedish Parliament to vote on Andersson again on Monday after resignation

-
ALSO READ
Sweden's first female PM Magdalena Andersson quits hours after appointment
Sweden to throw off shackles against Slovakia at Euro 2020
Yediyurappa dismisses rumours about his resignation, says not at all true
PM Modi's adviser Sinha resigns, second PMO resignation in 6 months
Ashok Leyland COO Nitin Seth steps down after 11 years
-
The Swedish parliament will decide on Monday whether Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson should become the nation's first female prime minister after the first vote ended in a flop.
Andersson took over as prime minister from Stefan Loefven on Wednesday but had to tender her resignation hours later, after a rift over the 2022 budget prompted her minority coalition partners to leave.
Parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlen said he had consulted parties over the phone and scheduled another vote at the 349-seat parliament, or Riksdag. He said he would again propose Andersson as the next prime minister.
"The vote is scheduled to take place on Monday, November 29, at 1 p.m. [12:00 p.m.] The schedule is preliminary," a statement on Riksdag's website read.
Radio Sweden reported that all parties promised to vote as before, indicating that Andersson will likely secure the nomination -- this time for a one-party minority Social Democrat government with her in charge. The next general election is due in September 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU