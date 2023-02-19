JUST IN
Pak's party TLP party gives govt 'ultimatum' to withdraw fuel price hike
Israeli airstrikes reported in Damascus, 2 weeks after earthquake
Former President of United States Jimmy Carter enters hospice care
Quake death toll in Turkey over 40,000; search & rescue efforts to end soon
Myanmar's maritime trade up 19.42% to $22.24 billion in over 10 months
Pakistan's external debt servicing jumps by 70% in first half of FY23
Israelis protest judicial overhaul plans for 7th week in several cities
Dutch asks Russian diplomats to leave country over trying to smuggle spies
Biden mourns Mississippi mass shooting, emphasises need for gun law reforms
6 fatally shot at multiple locations in Mississippi, suspect in custody
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Pak's party TLP party gives govt 'ultimatum' to withdraw fuel price hike
icon-arrow-left
Pak: Nationalist parties threaten protest if govt impose digital census
Business Standard

Syrian Army says five killed in Damascus by Israeli missile attack

The Israeli attack was launched from the occupied Golan Heights, targeting several military sites in Damascus, including the residential neighborhood of Kafar Sousah

Topics
Syria | Damascus | israel

IANS  |  Damascus 

Syrian flag, flag

Five people, including a soldier, were killed and 15 others wounded early Sunday by an Israeli missile attack on the Syrian capital Damascus, the Syrian army said in a statement.

The Israeli attack was launched from the occupied Golan Heights, targeting several military sites in Damascus, including the residential neighborhood of Kafar Sousah, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

It added that many of the wounded are in critical condition, and many residential homes in Damascus and its countryside were damaged.

The statement said that the air defences intercepted most missiles before reaching the targets.

Israel usually strikes military sites in Syria under the pretext of hitting Iranian weapon shipments meant for the Hezbollah group in Lebanon.

In its initial report, Syrian national TV said the Syrian air defenses responded to an Israeli attack at midnight Sunday in Damascus.

The fresh attack comes as Syria is still coping with the devastating earthquakes on Feb. 6 that struck the north of the country and killed thousands.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Syria

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 09:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.