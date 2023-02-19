Syrian Army says five killed in Damascus by Israeli missile attack

Five people, including a soldier, were killed and 15 wounded early Sunday by an Israeli missile attack on the Syrian capital Damascus, the Syrian army said in a statement.

The Israeli attack was launched from the occupied Golan Heights, targeting several military sites in Damascus, including the residential neighborhood of Kafar Sousah, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

It added that many of the wounded are in critical condition, and many residential homes in and its countryside were damaged.

The statement said that the air defences intercepted most missiles before reaching the targets.

usually strikes military sites in under the pretext of hitting Iranian weapon shipments meant for the Hezbollah group in Lebanon.

In its initial report, Syrian national TV said the Syrian air defenses responded to an Israeli attack at midnight Sunday in .

The fresh attack comes as is still coping with the devastating earthquakes on Feb. 6 that struck the north of the country and killed thousands.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)