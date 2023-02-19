Israeli airstrikes reported in Damascus, 2 weeks after earthquake

Israeli airstrikes targeted a residential neighbourhood in central early Sunday, Syrian state news reported.

Syrian state media agency SANA, citing a source in the police command, reported that an unspecified number of people had been killed and wounded.

Loud explosions were heard over the capital around 12.30 am local time, and SANA reported that Syrian air defences were "confronting hostile targets in the sky around ."



There was no immediate statement from on the attack. Israeli airstrikes frequently target sites in the vicinity of Damascus. The Saturday night strikes were the first since a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and on February 6.

The last reported attack on Damascus was on January 2, when the Syrian army reported that Israel's military fired missiles toward the airport of Syria's capital early Monday, putting it out of service and killing two soldiers and wounding two .

has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations.

has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon's Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces.

The Israeli strikes come amid a wider shadow war between Israel and Iran. The attacks on airports in Damascus and Aleppo were over fears they were being used to funnel Iranian weaponry into the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)