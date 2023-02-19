JUST IN
Former President of United States Jimmy Carter enters hospice care
Quake death toll in Turkey over 40,000; search & rescue efforts to end soon
Myanmar's maritime trade up 19.42% to $22.24 billion in over 10 months
Pakistan's external debt servicing jumps by 70% in first half of FY23
Israelis protest judicial overhaul plans for 7th week in several cities
Dutch asks Russian diplomats to leave country over trying to smuggle spies
Biden mourns Mississippi mass shooting, emphasises need for gun law reforms
6 fatally shot at multiple locations in Mississippi, suspect in custody
Russia, China and S Africa to begin naval drills off Indian Ocean coast
Former Theranos COO Ramesh Balwani fights US over $900 mn restitution
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Former President of United States Jimmy Carter enters hospice care
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Israeli airstrikes reported in Damascus, 2 weeks after earthquake

Loud explosions were heard over the capital around 12.30 am local time, and SANA reported that Syrian air defences were 'confronting hostile targets in the sky around Damascus'

Topics
Damascus | israel | Syria

AP  |  Damascus 

Israeli airstrikes reported in Damascus, 2 weeks after earthquake

Israeli airstrikes targeted a residential neighbourhood in central Damascus early Sunday, Syrian state news reported.

Syrian state media agency SANA, citing a source in the Damascus police command, reported that an unspecified number of people had been killed and wounded.

Loud explosions were heard over the capital around 12.30 am local time, and SANA reported that Syrian air defences were "confronting hostile targets in the sky around Damascus."

There was no immediate statement from Israel on the attack. Israeli airstrikes frequently target sites in the vicinity of Damascus. The Saturday night strikes were the first since a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on February 6.

The last reported attack on Damascus was on January 2, when the Syrian army reported that Israel's military fired missiles toward the international airport of Syria's capital early Monday, putting it out of service and killing two soldiers and wounding two others.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon's Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces.

The Israeli strikes come amid a wider shadow war between Israel and Iran. The attacks on airports in Damascus and Aleppo were over fears they were being used to funnel Iranian weaponry into the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Damascus

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 08:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.