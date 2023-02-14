JUST IN
Consumer durable supply chain back to pre-Covid levels as China lifts curbs
Grasim Q3 PAT up 44% to Rs 2,516 cr on strong show by Ultretech, AB Capital
Zomato chief delivers pep talk on Twitter amid string of high-profile exits
Siemens posts 85% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 462 crore
India a bright spot for investments despite current volatility: Blackstone
Higher govt capex help infra companies clock 17-20% revenue growth: Report
ONGC Videsh to increase spending by 65% in FY24 to push overseas operations
Ford to cut 3,800 jobs over next 3 years in Europe, mostly in Germany, UK
Bengaluru, Mumbai top locations for jobs in Q4FY23: TeamLease study
PhonePe raises $100 mn in additional funding at $12 bn valuation
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Torrent Power's net profit grows 88% to Rs 694.54 crore in December quarter
icon-arrow-left
Uphold ethical standards or face disciplinary action: AI to cabin crew
Business Standard

Adani group crisis may not have significant financial spillover risks: S&P

S&P Global Ratings said there will not be any significant direct financial spillover risks because of the problems being faced by the Adani group, though there can be some secondary impact

Topics
Adani Group | S&P global Ratings

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

adani group
Photo: Bloomberg

S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday said there will not be any significant direct financial spillover risks because of the problems being faced by the Adani group, though there can be some secondary impact such as banks undertaking extra due diligence while giving loans to corporates.

S&P Senior Director (Infrastructure & Utilities Ratings), Abhishek Dangra said as per external estimates, the exposure of the banking sector to Adani group companies is less than 1 per cent and also the credit ratings of the firms are not at 'distress level'.

However, he added the risk premium to certain Indian companies and those within the Adani umbrella may rise and if banks have governance concerns, they put in more due diligence which may result in delay in sanctioning credit.

"So there are no significant financial spillover risks directly. But there might be some secondary aspects. More so, when the dollar bond market is not necessarily open given high dollar rates, and domestic banking system is the one where many of the companies have started to look for funds, there some of the banks may do extra due diligence which might impact either the cost or timelines," Dangra said in a webinar.

He was replying to a question on whether S&P sees any financial stability risks arising from the Adani group crisis.

US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research in a January 24 report alleged that the Adani group pulled "the largest con in corporate history" using offshore tax havens and stock manipulation.

The allegations, which the group has repeatedly denied, roiled shares of group's listed companies which have together lost over USD 120 billion in market value in three weeks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 20:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.