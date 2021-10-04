Taliban deny presence of Chinese troops at Afghanistan's Bagram Airfield

-
ALSO READ
USA to hand over Bagram Air Base to Afghanistan forces in 20 days
Afghanistan forces surrender Bagram air base to Taliban, official says
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Afghan crisis: As Taliban tighten their grip, Kabul airport only way out
China trying to take over abandoned US airbase at Bagram: Nikki Haley
-
The Taliban have denied reports of the foreign troops' presence at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan, reported local media.
Omar Mansor, a member of the cultural commission, said: "There are no foreign troops currently in Afghanistan, including Chinese", according to TOLOnews.
On Saturday night, Bagram residents had said that the lights of the base were seen, the first time since the US troops left the airfield.
However, Mansoor informed that the Taliban members had switched on lights there.
"The lights were switched on again at Bagram air force base. There were some voices heard at the base. A plane has also been seen there," TOLOnews quoted resident of Bagram district, Shamshad as saying.
Unconfirmed reports had rumoured the presence of the Chinese air force at the base. 'A foreign force is rumoured to be involved, with fingers pointed at China, which denied eyeing the base,' Russia Today reported.
Earlier in September, analysts had said that China was eyeing the former US airbase of Bagram in Afghanistan in order to expand its influence in the region and embarrass America.
Paul D Shinkman, writing in US News had said that China secured friendly relations with the new Taliban government in Afghanistan and is now considering new ways to expand influence and embarrass the US.
Beijing is considering deploying military personnel and economic development officials to Bagram Airfield, perhaps the single-most prominent symbol of the 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan, Shinkman said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU