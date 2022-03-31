Taliban intensify attacks on Afghanistan media, says rights group

-
ALSO READ
Most of the world lines up against Moscow at UN, attacks intensify
Afghan girl from famous magazine cover portrait evacuated safely to Italy
Pandemic has fed a frightening rise in inequalities: UN on Human Rights Day
26/11 Mumbai attacks: Leaders pay tribute to victims, security personnel
Long overdue for Mumbai attack perpetrators to face justice: Blinken
-
Taliban have intensified attacks on media as the journalist in the country said that it's hard to report from Afghanistan anymore, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Wednesday.
"It's so hard to report from Afghanistan anymore," a journalist in the eastern province of Nangarhar said. "Anything can happen, you could be arrested, beaten, tortured or even killed, just for a report or a program," said Fereshta Abbasi, Afghanistan researcher at Human Rights Watch.
In a report, Abbasi said, on March 28, security officers from the Taliban's General Directorate of Intelligence raided the offices of four radio stations in the southern city of Kandahar for violating a ban on music and detained six journalists.
All were released only after they promised they would never broadcast music again. "I want to leave this job," one said. "Being a journalist has always been my dream job but not anymore," according to the report.
On the same day, Taliban authorities banned outlets in Afghanistan from broadcasting international news programs, including Voice of America and the BBC, in Dari, Pashto, and Uzbek languages. This new restriction is the latest Taliban measure to limit access to independent information, HRW reported.
According to the Journalists, Taliban intelligence officials hold regular meetings with the media to inform them of any new rules. In some cases, journalists have reported that they have been harassed, beaten, and arbitrarily detained without explanation.
On March 17, the Taliban detained three staff members from Tolo News, including news presenter Bahram Aman. All were released after 21 hours without explanation, HRW said.
"The Taliban do not explain why a journalist has been detained or, in some cases, where they have been taken," a Kandahar journalist said.
The growth of Afghanistan's media was one of the signal successes of the post-2001 reconstruction effort. Since the Taliban takeover in August 2021, restrictions on media have escalated, and hundreds of media outlets have closed.
"The Taliban should end restrictions on music and other content and cease the arbitrary detention of media workers and journalists. They should ensure that journalists can report freely without fear of abuse, and hold Taliban security forces accountable for the arbitrary arrest and mistreatment of media workers," HRW said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU