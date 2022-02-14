Taliban reacts to US plan on frozen assets, says funds belongs to Afghans

The on Sunday reacted to US president Joe Biden's decision to split USD 7 billion frozen assets of between victims and humanitarian relief to Kabul.

Nominee of the for the United Nations Suhail Shaheen said the reserve only belongs to the people of Afghanistan, reported The Khaama Press.

"Reserve of Da Bank- Central Bank- does not belong to governments or factions but it is property of the people of Afghanistan. It is only used for implementation of monetary policy, facilitation of trade and boosting of the financial system of the country," read Shaheen's Twitter post.

He added that the money has never been used for any other purpose but the ones mentioned, reported The Khaama Press.

Referring to the USD 3.5 billion still frozen in the US banks, Shaheen criticized that freezing and disbursement of the money for any other purpose is injustice and not acceptable to the people of Afghanistan.

US President Joe Biden on Friday decided to split USD 7 billion of the frozen Afghan assets to fund humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and compensate victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

