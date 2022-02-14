Taliban reacts to US plan on frozen assets, says funds belongs to Afghans

-
ALSO READ
Taliban takeover: Afghanistan women stitch future with vivid past
United Nations seeks $606 million for Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
Pakistan runs its first commercial flight to Kabul since Taliban takeover
RBI's rules on online transactions mean for consumers and merchants
Taliban takeover: UK to take 5,000 Afghan refugees, 5K evacuated & more
-
The Taliban on Sunday reacted to US president Joe Biden's decision to split USD 7 billion frozen assets of Afghanistan between 9/11 victims and humanitarian relief to Kabul.
Nominee of the Taliban for the United Nations Suhail Shaheen said the reserve only belongs to the people of Afghanistan, reported The Khaama Press.
"Reserve of Da Afghanistan Bank-Afghanistan Central Bank- does not belong to governments or factions but it is property of the people of Afghanistan. It is only used for implementation of monetary policy, facilitation of trade and boosting of the financial system of the country," read Shaheen's Twitter post.
He added that the money has never been used for any other purpose but the ones mentioned, reported The Khaama Press.
Referring to the USD 3.5 billion still frozen in the US banks, Shaheen criticized that freezing and disbursement of the money for any other purpose is injustice and not acceptable to the people of Afghanistan.
US President Joe Biden on Friday decided to split USD 7 billion of the frozen Afghan assets to fund humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and compensate victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU