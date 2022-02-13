EAM Jaishankar meets Indian community, concludes Melbourne visit

-
-
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met the Indian community in the country and concluded his visit to Melbourne on Sunday.
He appreciated the role of the Indian diaspora in shaping India's positive image. Taking to Twitter, "So appropriate to conclude my Melbourne visit meeting the Indian community. Their role in shaping India's positive image is commendable. Key partners in this new phase of our ties."
Earlier on Friday, Jaishankar said that Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is working together to further peace and stability and economic prosperity in the Indo-Pacific through collective efforts which address contemporary issues.
"We are building an agenda which seeks to further our shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. We are keen to work together to further peace and stability and economic prosperity in the Indo-Pacific through collective efforts which address contemporary issues," said Jaishankar.
In his bilateral talks with Australia, he said, both the countries will continue to work towards rule-based international order, freedom of navigation in international waters, promoting connectivity, growth, and security for all while respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states.
Australia hosted India, Japan and the United States for the fourth Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting in Melbourne and the top diplomats sought to bolster cooperation in areas including economy, security, coronavirus pandemic and free and open Indo-Pacific.
