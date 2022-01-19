Karnataka invites Tesla CEO Elon Musk to set up its plant in Bengaluru

-
Karnataka has invited business magnate, CEO of Tesla to set up its plant in Bengaluru considered as the Silicon Valley of India.
Murugesh Nirani, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, took to twitter to invite electric major Tesla to start operations from the state.
"With over 400 Research and Development centers, 45 plus Electrical Vehicle (EV) startups and an EV cluster near Bengaluru, Karnataka has emerged as the EV hub of India. Mr Elon Musk, Karnataka would be an ideal destination to set up a Tesla plant. Bengaluru is already Tesla's maiden address in India," Nirani stated.
The state government has claimed that the state is already a hub to electric vehicles and an ideal place to establish its plant here. The state governments of Telangana, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab and Tamil Nadu have already invited Tesla to open its base in their respective states.
Elon Musk has recently tweeted that he faced challenges from the government for releasing its products in India. "Tesla isn't in India yet due to "Challenges with the government", he wrote.
Tesla has registered its office in Bengaluru as Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited and named three directors. The firm is registered with an authorised capital of Rs 15 lakh and paid-up capital of Rs 1 lakh.
Welcoming the announcement, then Chief Minister of the state B.S. Yediyurappa tweeted: "Karnataka will lead India's journey towards green mobility. Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla will soon start its operation in India with an R and D unit in Bengaluru. I welcome Elon Musk to India and Karnataka." However, he later deleted the tweet.
