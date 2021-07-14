Samsung, Tesla sign $436 mn deal for Cybertruck cameras, says Report

-
ALSO READ
Tesla ditches radar sensors Elon Musk upheld after a fatal crash
Tesla investor sues Musk, claims tweets violate SEC settlement
How murky legal rules allow Tesla's Elon Musk to keep moving markets
Elon Musk promises $100-mn prize for best carbon capture tech: Know details
Tesla has better software, hardware than Google's Waymo: Elon Musk
-
Samsung has reportedly signed a deal with Elon Musk's electric car maker Tesla worth $436 million to let its latest camera modules to be used in Cybertruck.
According to a report in Sam Mobile, the South Korean tech giant will supply the biggest electric car manufacturer in the US with its camera modules.
Samsung's camera modules will be used by Tesla's latest electric vehicle that was unveiled in November 2019, the reports claimed.
The prototype vehicle showcased on stage wasn't equipped with conventional rearview mirrors, but instead, it used an array of cameras connected to the dashboard's displays.
The production model shouldn't be all that different from the original prototype and these reports further confirm that the Cybertruck will have a mirrorless design.
The partnership between the two companies isn't new.
Earlier, Samsung has supplied Tesla with other EV-related technologies before, including batteries, and reports indicate that the new PixCell LED headlamp developed by Samsung will also be used by Tesla for its future EVs.
Tesla is believed to have close to 1 million reservations for the Cybertruck at this point.
Musk has confirmed that the Tesla Cybertruck will be equipped with a 4-wheel directional steering, resulting in a feature similar to the Hummer EV's 'Crab mode'.
--IANS
vc/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU