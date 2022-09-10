Thousands flee deadly violence in South Sudan's Upper Nile state: UN

Deadly fighting between armed groups in South Sudan's Upper Nile state has prompted thousands to flee from their homes and triggered violence in displacement camps, a UN spokesman said.

"This latest fighting has led to the deaths of civilians, injuries and further displacement," Xinhua news agency quoted Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as saying.

"Up to 5,000 civilians had fled to (Adidiang) last month, following the fighting between rival armed groups."

Several civilians fleeing the violence on boats and canoes reportedly drowned, Dujarric said.

UN peacekeepers raced to rescue drowning civilians and protect the affected population.

He said the UN peacekeeping mission, known as UNMISS, reported that the latest attack also triggered inter-communal fighting among some internally displaced people of different groups within the UN site set up to protect civilians.

The spokesman said that the UN humanitarian coordinator for South Sudan, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, reported that "the UN and our partners will continue supporting people in need to the best of their ability, but we need an immediate end to the fighting and a resolution to the conflict".

