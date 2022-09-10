Russia ready to donate potash fertilizers to developing countries: Putin

Russian President said that is ready to donate its potash fertilizers to developing countries.

"Our manufacturers, primarily producers of potash fertilizers, are willing to transfer them free of charge to developing countries that are in dire need of these fertilizers," Putin said at a regular meeting of the Russian Security Council.

The President said that he wanted the Russian Foreign Ministry to work through this issue as well, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Kremlin.

Large quantities of Russian fertilizers have accumulated in European ports due to sanctions, Putin added.

According to the President, supplied 7 million tonnes of fertilizers to other countries from May to August, about half of them to countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

--IANS

int/shs

