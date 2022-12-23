Three-time Olympic champion Lyu Xiaojun tests positive for doping

JUST IN
Topics
Doping | Olympics

AP  |  Laussane (Switzerland) 

Olympics doping
Photo: Shutterstock

Three-time Olympic weightlifting champion Lyu Xiaojun of China has tested positive in a doping case, the International Testing Agency said on Thursday.

The ITA said Lyu tested positive for EPO, an endurance boosting hormone banned in sports, on October 30 while he was training.

The Chinese star is provisionally suspended while a disciplinary case is prosecuted.

Now aged 38, Lyu said on winning a third straight Olympic title in Tokyo last year that he would target a fourth at the 2024 Paris Games.

He was the oldest-ever weightlifting gold medalist when he won the men's 81-kilogram category in Tokyo.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 06:49 IST

