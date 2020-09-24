TikTok asks judge to block US order from barring new app downloads

asked a US judge on Wednesday to block a Trump administration order that would require Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google to remove the short video-sharing app for new downloads starting on Sunday.

A federal judge in San Francisco on Saturday issued a preliminary injunction blocking a similar Commerce Department order from taking effect on Sunday on Tencent Holdings' WeChat app.

US officials have expressed serious concerns that the personal data of as many as 100 million Americans that use the app was being passed on to China's Communist Party government.

On Saturday, the Commerce Department announced a one-week delay in the order, citing "recent positive developments" in talks over the fate of its US operations.

said the restrictions "were not motivated by a genuine national security concern, but rather by political considerations relating to the upcoming general election." TikTok said if the order is not blocked "hundreds of millions of Americans who have not yet downloaded TikTok will be shut out of this large and diverse online community - six weeks before a national election."

TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, said on Monday it will own 80 per cent of TikTok Global, a newly created US company that will own most of the app's operations worldwide. added that TikTok Global will become its subsidiary.

Corp and Inc have agreed to take stakes in TikTok Global of 12.5 per cent and 7.5 per cent, respectively. On Monday, said ByteDance's ownership of TikTok would be distributed to ByteDance's investors, and that the Beijing-based firm would have no stake in TikTok Global.

On Saturday, ByteDance, and said they reached an agreement that would to allow TikTok to continue to operate in the United States after President said he had blessed the deal.

Trump signed an executive order on Aug. 14 giving 90 days to relinquish ownership of TikTok.