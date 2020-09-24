TikTok asks judge to block US order from barring new app downloads

-
ALSO READ
ByteDance says not aware of $5 billion education fund in TikTok deal
Have given my blessing, says Trump on TikTok deal involving Oracle, Walmart
TikTok owner ByteDance seeks $60 bn valuation in Oracle, Walmart deal
ByteDance to place TikTok's global headquarters in US to escape Trump ban
TikTok may legally challenge Trump order early next week: Report
-
TikTok asked a US judge on Wednesday to block a Trump administration order that would require Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google to remove the short video-sharing app for new downloads starting on Sunday.
A federal judge in San Francisco on Saturday issued a preliminary injunction blocking a similar Commerce Department order from taking effect on Sunday on Tencent Holdings' WeChat app.
US officials have expressed serious concerns that the personal data of as many as 100 million Americans that use the app was being passed on to China's Communist Party government.
On Saturday, the Commerce Department announced a one-week delay in the TikTok order, citing "recent positive developments" in talks over the fate of its US operations.
TikTok said the restrictions "were not motivated by a genuine national security concern, but rather by political considerations relating to the upcoming general election." TikTok said if the order is not blocked "hundreds of millions of Americans who have not yet downloaded TikTok will be shut out of this large and diverse online community - six weeks before a national election."
TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, said on Monday it will own 80 per cent of TikTok Global, a newly created US company that will own most of the app's operations worldwide. ByteDance added that TikTok Global will become its subsidiary.
Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc have agreed to take stakes in TikTok Global of 12.5 per cent and 7.5 per cent, respectively. On Monday, Oracle said ByteDance's ownership of TikTok would be distributed to ByteDance's investors, and that the Beijing-based firm would have no stake in TikTok Global.
On Saturday, ByteDance, Walmart and Oracle said they reached an agreement that would to allow TikTok to continue to operate in the United States after President Donald Trump said he had blessed the deal.
Trump signed an executive order on Aug. 14 giving ByteDance 90 days to relinquish ownership of TikTok.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU