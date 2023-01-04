JUST IN
Business Standard

TikTok owner ByteDance slashes thousands of jobs across multiple depts

The New Year will now be critical for ByteDance, as it faces political uncertainties amid national security concerns over TikTok in the US

Topics
ByteDance | TikTok | job loss

IANS  |  Beijing 

The lay-offs at ByteDance were first reported by Chinese media outlet Jiemian

TikTok's China-based owner ByteDance has laid off hundreds of workers across multiple departments, the media reported.

The layoffs affected employees at Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok with 600 million daily active users, as well as its gaming and real estate operations, reports the South China Morning Post, citing sources.

The lay-offs at ByteDance were first reported by Chinese media outlet Jiemian.

The New Year will now be critical for ByteDance, as it faces political uncertainties amid national security concerns over TikTok in the US.

Other Chinese internet giants, including Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings, cut thousands of jobs in 2022.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 16:18 IST

