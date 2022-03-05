Microsoft closes on $16-bn acquisition of Nuance for healthcare foray

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft to win antitrust approval for $16-billion Nuance deal
British antitrust regulators to probe Microsoft's $16-billion Nuance deal
Microsoft takes pre-orders for Surface Pro 8 in India, sale begins Feb 15
Full text of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2022 speech in LS
Microsoft launches Surface Pro X 2-in-1 in India, price starts at Rs 93,999
-
Microsoft has closed on its approximately $16 billion acquisition of speech recognition company Nuance.
The deal, which was announced last year, helps Microsoft Corp. get more entrenched into hospitals and the health care industry through Nuance's widely used medical dictation and transcription tools.
Nuance Communications Inc. has been a pioneer in voice-based artificial intelligence technology and was instrumental in helping to power Apple's digital assistant Siri. The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company has since shifted its focus to health care.
This powerful combination will help providers offer more affordable, effective and accessible healthcare, and help organizations in every industry create more personalized and meaningful customer experiences," Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of the Cloud + AI Group at Microsoft, said in a statement on Friday.
The transaction has been under scrutiny by British antitrust regulators, who opened up an investigation into the deal in December because of concerns that it could result in a substantial lessening of competition in the U.K. market.
Microsoft continued to shop this year, in January announced that it would spend $70 billion to acquire video game maker Activision Blizzard.
Mark Benjamin will continue to serve as CEO of Nuance, Burlington, Massachusetts, and report to Guthrie.
Shares of Microsoft, based in Redmond, Washington, declined slightly amid a broader market sell-off Friday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU