Samsung reportedly hacked by foreign entity, confidential data leaked

Samsung Electronics has allegedly been hacked by a foreign hacking group, which breached its confidential source code and other classified data, industry sources said.
Data extortion entity Lapsus$ has claimed that it hacked the system of the South Korean tech giant and leaked up to 190 gigabytes of its data and source code online, according to the sources.
It also said that it uploaded the leaked data for download via torrent, reports Yonhap news agency.
Samsung officials said they are now assessing the situation.
Meanwhile, Samsung has suspended shipments of all of its products to Russia.
"Due to the current geopolitical developments, shipments to Russia have been suspended," reads a statement from an unnamed Samsung representative, via Samsung's generic PR email address.
According to The Verge, Samsung is also making donations to humanitarian efforts.
"Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted and our priority is to ensure the safety of all our employees and their families," the company said.
"We plan to actively support humanitarian efforts around the region, including aid for refugees. To this end, we are donating $6 million, including $1 million in consumer electronics products, as well as voluntary donations from our employees," it added.
