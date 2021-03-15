Top Toshiba shareholder gets support from CalPERS, Norway fund for probe

-
ALSO READ
Toshiba's second-quarter profit down 64% on pandemic, below estimates
Toshiba introduces its first-ever Toshiba Lifestyle Centre in India
Toshiba confirms over 1,000 vote cards uncounted, probe continues
Toshiba Infra, French firm jointly win water treatment project in Bengaluru
Withdrawals in global listed funds from Indian markets top $11 bn in cy20
-
TOKYO (Reuters) - California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) and Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) voted in favour of a proposal by a top Toshiba Corp shareholder for an independent probe into the Japanese conglomerate, according to voting records.
Singapore-based Effissimo, which is Toshiba's largest shareholder with a 9.9% stake, is calling for an independent investigation into allegations that shareholders were pressured about how to vote on director nominations ahead of last year's annual general meeting.
CalPERS and NBIM, the largest U.S. public pension fund and the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, respectively, voted in favour of the independent probe ahead of an extraordinary shareholders' meeting on March 18.
CalPERS owns 0.45% of Toshiba and NBIM has 1.32%, according to data from Refinitiv.
Even though their stakes are small, backing from such prominent institutional investors could add to momentum for Effissimo and other activist shareholders who have been deeply dissatisfied with Toshiba's management over its governance and business strategy.
However, Blackrock Inc - the world's biggest asset manager - has voted against Effissimo's proposal, a source familiar with the matter said. A representative for BlackRock in Japan declined to comment.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU