Torrential rains batter Sri Lanka; six people die, five others missing

Torrential rains battered on Saturday, resulting in flooding, mudslides, and the death of six people, while fives others were reported missing, officials said.

This is the third consecutive day of heavy rains, which began to lash six districts in the country's southwest on Thursday night.

On Saturday, over 20 centimetres of rain was recorded. Officials said at least 5,000 people have been displaced till now. Houses, farms and roads have been inundated. News channels showed stills of waterlogged main roads.

A family of four died when a heavy mound of earth crashed into their house in Devanagala village in Kegalle district, about 85 kilometers from capital Colombo, Disaster Management officials said.

"We have deployed the three armed forces and rescue officials in the badly-hit areas," said disaster management official Pradeep Kodippily. The Navy has been conducting rescue operations in inundated areas.

D Abeywardena, a senior irrigation department official, said sluice gates of all reservoirs have been opened.

Spokesman for the state power utility, Sulakshana Jayawardena, said all hydropower reservoirs were running at full capacity as catchment areas received heavy inflows.

"We have over 103,000 distressed electricity customers in four districts due to breakdown of powerlines caused by the rains," he said, adding that restoration works were delayed due to the extreme weather.

Weather officials said above 10 centimetres of rains is expected on Sunday.

