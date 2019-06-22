Trade war: US consumers to pay $12.2 bn more for apparel, footwear and toys

If the United States does impose tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, it would cost U.S. consumers $12.2 billion more for apparel, footwear, and each year, the National Retail Federation (NRF) said on Friday.

The tariffs would result in consumers paying another $4.4 billion on apparel, $2.5 billion on footwear, $3.7 billion for and $1.6 billion for household appliances, the retail trade group said, based on a study it had commissioned.

"It would be impossible for all market participants in our industry to simultaneously move sourcing to other countries. The capacity does not exist," David French, NRF's senior vice president of government relations, said in a statement. "In the short term, would be forced to continue to use Chinese suppliers and pass on higher costs to their customers." Many including J.C. Penney Co and Macy's Inc have opposed more tariffs on and warned of higher prices for domestic consumers.

Separately, on Friday, the United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA), which represents brands, retailers, and wholesalers based in the United States, estimated that additional tariffs on clothing and home textiles would cost American consumers $4.9 billion per year.

"We can conservatively estimate an increase in retail prices for products still made in China...That means a family of four would pay an additional $60 per year just on clothing," USFIA said.

"The fact remains that for many (fashion brands and retailers), China remains the No. 1 supplier in the world, with no realistic options for other sourcing destinations that could replace China," it added

President has threatened to extend tariffs on another $300 billion worth of goods imported from China. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are to meet on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting in Japan at the end of next week to discuss the trade issues.