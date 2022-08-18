Kabul mosque explosion: At least 20 dead, 40 injured; rescue ops underway

-
ALSO READ
UNSC condemns IS attack on Shia mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar
Remembering the 1985 Air India Flight 182 bombing: What happened that day
Blasts near Afghan's Kabul schools kill at least 6 civilians; 17 injured
Hearing on Gyanvapi mosque case to resume today in Varanasi court
Death toll in Afghan mosque bombing rises to 33: Taliban official
-
An explosion at a mosque in the north of the Afghan capital of Kabul killed 20 people and injured 40 more, media reports said.
The blast reportedly took place in a mosque in the Khair Khana area during evening prayers.
"As a result of an explosion in a mosque north of Kabul, 20 people were killed and another 40 were injured," an Afghan security source told Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera on Wednesday.
The Taliban claim they have full control of Afghanistan but the Islamic State continues carrying out attacks on civilians and police across the country.
The Taliban has not issued any statement on casualties, according to the Afghan news agency. No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.
Among the dead is a top Islamic cleric named Amir Mohammad Kabuli.
Two weeks ago, two deadly blasts in Kabul took the lives of 10 people, injuring 40 others. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for both attacks.
This blast comes on the heels of one year of Taliban rule in Afghanistan. Rights groups said the Taliban have broken multiple pledges to respect human rights and women's rights.
After capturing Kabul in August last year, the Islamic authorities have imposed severe restrictions on women's and girls' rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and summarily executed critics and perceived opponents, among other abuses.
The New York-based rights group in its report said Taliban human rights abuses have brought widespread condemnation and imperilled international efforts to address the country's dire humanitarian situation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU