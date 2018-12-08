Trump blames Paris climate agreement for violent protests in French capital

US President Donald on Saturday once again attacked the on fighting climate change, citing the ongoing protests in the French capital as proof that he was right to reject the pact.

His morning tweet came in the middle of in Poland, where nearly 200 nations have gathered to agree on a universal rulebook to make good on the promises they signed up to in the 2015 Paris climate deal.

"The isn't working out so well for Paris. Protests and riots all over France," said.

"People do not want to pay large sums of money, much to third world countries (that are questionably run), in order to maybe protect the environment."



Saturday's comment was not the first time had used the Paris "yellow vest" protests -- which began on November 17 with road blockades against fuel prices but have since ballooned into a mass movement against French -- to slam the climate deal.

On Tuesday, he called the "fatally flawed". Trump has long said he distrusts the consensus by nearly all the world's respected climate scientists on the link between human activity and rising temperatures, as well as other damaging phenomena.

Since becoming president in January 2017, he has pulled the United States out of the Paris Agreement on attempting to bring down global temperatures, and torn up a raft of environmental protection laws, saying the US economy needs the boost.

Late last month, Trump's own government issued a dire report warning of massive economic losses if carbon emissions continue to feed unchecked, but the US leader said he didn't believe the findings.