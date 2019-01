Trump deserves most of the blame for US govt shutdown, say 51% Americans

A growing proportion of Americans blame President for a partial government shutdown that will cut off paychecks to federal workers this week, though mostly support his refusal to approve a budget without taxpayer dollars for the US-Mexico border wall, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday.

The national opinion poll, which ran from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7, found that 51 per cent of adults believe Trump deserves most of the blame for the shutdown, which entered its 18th day on Tuesday. That is up 4 percentage points from a similar poll that ran from Dec. 21 to 25.

Another 32 per cent blame congressional for the shutdown and 7 per cent blame congressional Republicans, according to the poll. Those percentages are mostly unchanged from the previous poll.

Trump has promised to keep the government partially closed until Congress approves funding for an expanded barrier along the border.

into the have declined dramatically in recent years, yet Trump insists a wall is still necessary to stem a humanitarian and national security crisis in the region.

The president has asked Congress for nearly $6 billion for the wall and was expected to make his case directly to the public on Tuesday night in a nationally televised address.

Democratic leaders in Congress have refused to approve funding for additional border fencing, saying that it is an ineffective way to secure the border.



Public support for a border wall has shifted considerably over the past few years as it became a centrepiece of the Trump agenda. The poll found that 41 per cent of the public supports building additional border fencing, down 12 points from a similar poll that ran in the first week of 2015, as opposition doubled among

It also found that only 35 per cent of adults in the support a congressional spending bill that includes funding for the wall, and 25 per cent support Trump's decision to keep the government closed until Congress approves funding for the wall.

Republicans, however, strongly support Trump's pursuit of an expanded border wall. They have consistently ranked immigration as their top concern for the country. 77 per cent of said in the most recent poll that they want additional border fencing, and 54 per cent said they support Trump shutting down the government until Congress approves funding for the wall.





The government shutdown has affected a broad swatch of the federal government already, including national parks, airline security screening, housing and food aid, and the release of economic data. About 800,000 federal workers have been furloughed or are working without pay, and many will miss paychecks for the first time on Friday.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online in English throughout the It gathered responses from 2,203 adults, including 722 and 867 The poll has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of 2 percentage points.