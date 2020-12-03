Trump expected to sign bill that may delist Chinese companies: White House

-
ALSO READ
Trump advisers urge delisting of Chinese firms that fail to audit
Walmart teams up with Microsoft on potential bid for video app TikTok
Trump may sign bill that could prevent Chinese firms from listing in US
US regulators consider rules that may trigger Chinese firms' delisting
India's Chinese app ban seen jolting $1 billion expansion of ByteDance
-
U.S President Donald Trump is expected to sign a bill that could prevent some Chinese companies from listing their shares on U.S. exchanges unless they adhere to U.S. auditing standards, the White House said on Wednesday.
The bill, which passed the Senate earlier this year and was approved by the House of Representatives on Wednesday, could hit companies such as Alibaba, tech firm Pinduoduo Inc and oil giant PetroChina Co Ltd..
If signed into law, the measure would give Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges three years to comply with U.S. auditing rules before being removed from U.S. markets.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU