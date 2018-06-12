Live: World watches as Donald Trump meets Kim Jong Un in Singapore

Donald Trump has called the critics of the historic North Korea summit "haters and losers", and asserted that "we will be fine". Hours before his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump took to Twitter to blast those criticising the summit. "The fact that I am having a meeting is a major loss for the US, say the haters & losers. We have our hostages, testing, research and all missile launches have stoped (sic), and these pundits, who have called me wrong from the beginning, have nothing else they can say! We will be fine!" Trump said in a tweet. The dollar jumped to a 3-week top on Tuesday while Asian shares started cautiously as investors were hopeful of a positive outcome from a highly anticipated US-Korea summit, reports Reuters. Trump has said the summit with Kim Jong Un "work out very nicely". In a tweet early on Tuesday, just hours before the summit, Trump said staff-level meetings between the countries were "going well and quickly ... but in the end, that doesn't matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!" Kim, one of the world's most reclusive leaders, made an evening tour of sites on a waterfront park with futuristic installations, Gardens by the Bay, which boasts the largest glass greenhouse and tallest indoor waterfall in the world. He joined Singapore's foreign minister, Vivian Balakrishnan, who took a selfie, before stopping at the Marina Bay Sands hotel, which resembles a giant surfboard perched on three tall columns, for a look out over the bright lights of the city from its rooftop garden and swimming pool. On the way back to his hotel, Kim walked along a promenade near the Merlion, a giant statue, and fountain, of a mythical creature, half-lion, half-fish - Singapore's unofficial mascot.

United States President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un are holding crucial talks in a historic summit in Singapore on Tuesday. The first meeting between the two leaders, whose countries have technically been at war for 68 years, could lead to peace or may trigger new hostilities.

Trump and Kim, who have traded a volley of insults and even threatened each other of nuclear war, are meeting at Capella Hotel, a five-star resort on Singapore’s Sentosa Island. The meeting could go one, two, or even three days, Trump has told reporters in Washington.

Trump’s goal is “ridding the United States and the world of threats posed by North Korea's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programmes”, secretary of state Mike Pompeo told reporters on June 7, according to Bloomberg. Kim will likely be eager to strike an agreement that eases sanctions and brings an end to the Korean War, while allowing him to keep at least part of his nuclear arsenal.

But experts are skeptical. Many think the meeting, at best, will likely provide a road map for future talks, each round of which will require difficult and complex negotiations. Most important, few believe Kim is actually willing to give up the nuclear weapons that cement his grip on power.