Live: World watches as Donald Trump meets Kim Jong Un in Singapore

Donald Trump has called the critics of the historic North Korea summit "haters and losers", and asserted that "we will be fine". Hours before his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump took to Twitter to blast those criticising the summit. "The fact that I am having a meeting is a major loss for the US, say the haters & losers. We have our hostages, testing, research and all missile launches have stoped (sic), and these pundits, who have called me wrong from the beginning, have nothing else they can say! We will be fine!" Trump said in a tweet. The dollar jumped to a 3-week top on Tuesday while Asian shares started cautiously as investors were hopeful of a positive outcome from a highly anticipated US-Korea summit, reports Reuters. Trump has said the summit with Kim Jong Un "work out very nicely". In a tweet early on Tuesday, just hours before the summit, Trump said staff-level meetings between the countries were "going well and quickly ... but in the end, that doesn't matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!" Kim, one of the world's most reclusive leaders, made an evening tour of sites on a waterfront park with futuristic installations, Gardens by the Bay, which boasts the largest glass greenhouse and tallest indoor waterfall in the world. He joined Singapore's foreign minister, Vivian Balakrishnan, who took a selfie, before stopping at the Marina Bay Sands hotel, which resembles a giant surfboard perched on three tall columns, for a look out over the bright lights of the city from its rooftop garden and swimming pool. On the way back to his hotel, Kim walked along a promenade near the Merlion, a giant statue, and fountain, of a mythical creature, half-lion, half-fish - Singapore's unofficial mascot.
