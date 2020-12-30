Trump's poll slump to Brexit deal: 2020, a year of disorder amid Covid-19

Cancelled Christmas
Coronavirus seared the world through the year, sending countries into lockdown and devastating economies. The outbreak temporarily abated in summer but now a second deadlier wave of the virus is sweeping across Europe, forcing countries into lockdown once again.
Vaccine hope
The US, the UK, Switzerland and Serbia began administering vaccines to the most vulnerable in early December. The rest of Europe kicked off its vaccination drive in late December. Margaret Keenan, the first person in the world to receive a coronavirus vaccine. The 91-year-old was given the Pfizer Covid-19 jab on December 8.
Serious problems
It’s a deal
A post-Brexit free trade deal was signed in December, sealing the UK’s exit from the bloc. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted this picture after the announcement.
The countdown
It was third-time lucky for Democrat Joe Biden, who won the race in a nail-biting election in November to become the next US president. He had previously run for the White House in 1988 and 2008. His running mate Kamala Harris made history as the first female, first black, and first Indian-American vice-president-elect.
The climate crisis
The year opened with Australia experiencing its worst fire season on record. Nearly six per cent of the country was in flames and nearly three million animals killed. The US faced similar record-breaking wildfires later in the year. Other parts of the US, Central America, and Southeast Asia were hit with numerous destructive tropical storms.
Back from the dead
Rumours about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s health — and speculation over his death — went into overdrive in April and the world worried about power transition in a regime armed with nuclear weapons. The rumours were put to rest after a state-sponsored photo of him resurfaced in May.
Upside down
A perfect storm
Ready, steady, wait
The Tokyo games are now scheduled to start in July 2021. The organising committee has made it clear that it will go ahead with the plan “with or without Covid”.
Race matters
Sweeping victory
Jacinda Ardern won a second term as New Zealand’s Prime Minister after her success at handling the country’s coronavirus outbreak helped secure a landslide victory. The country was one of the first to close its borders, and Ardern announced a nationwide lockdown in March when it only had 102 cases.
