Trump tweet threatens to further worsen already fragile US-Pak relations

on Tuesday summoned the American Charge d'Affaires in to protest against US Donald Trump's remarks that had helped slain Al Qaeda to hide in the country.

"The (Tehmina Janjua) called in the US Charge d'Affaires to register a strong protest on the unwarranted and unsubstantiated allegations made against Pakistan," the said in a statement.

"Rejecting the insinuations about bin Laden, (the) reminded the US Charge d'Affaires that it was Pakistan's intelligence cooperation that provided the initial evidence to trace the whereabouts of bin Laden," the statement added.

The Al Qaeda was killed in a US military operation at his Pakistani hideout in 2011, reports news.

In an interview with on Sunday, Trump accused the of hiding Laden in its territory and claimed that despite the US giving $1.3 billion annually to Islamabad, it had done nothing.

Janjua told the US that the President's rhetoric about was "baseless" and "totally unacceptable".

On Monday, rejected Trump's accusation, saying was used as a "scapegoat" by the US for its own failures in

Khan's reaction triggered more attacks from Trump.

"We no longer pay the $Billions because they would take our money and do nothing for us. Bin Laden being a prime example, being another," he tweeted.

In January, announced the suspension of a major part of its security aid to Pakistan until Islamabad took "decisive" steps against terrorist groups such as the Taliban, which threaten "regional stability and American interests".

Relations between the US and Pakistan, which began to strain in 2011, reached a new low in January when Trump suspended American security assistance to Islamabad over the alleged presence of Afghan militant groups in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Islamabad has rejected the charge as incorrect.

The Inter-Services Public Relations has said that the received from the US was reimbursement of money spent for operations in support of the coalition in