Pakistan, which remains the breeding ground and supporter of global terrorism, is responsible for three times the terror risk to humanity that poses, says a study -- 'Humanity at Risk - Global Terror Threat Indicant (GTTI) -- by and Group (SFG).

As per the GTTI, while the Afghan and the (LeT) pose the maximum threat to security in future, is placed on top of the list of countries with the highest number of terrorist bases and safe havens.

"If we look at the most dangerous terrorist groups, based on hard facts and statistics, we find that hosts or aids majority of them. Also, there are a significant number of groups based in Afghanistan, which operate with the support of Pakistan," the report says.

The over 80-page report, which has been prepared to discuss the challenges in the next decade, presents an analytical framework and tool to enable policymakers to look into the future.

"The rise of competitive extremism of all shades, misuse of weapons of mass destruction and economic disruptions can undermine human progress or even survival in the period from now until 2030. They are all interlinked with terrorism", the report reveals.

Group had analysed almost 200 groups actively involved in committing acts of terror in the first half decade of the twenty first century. During that period, the groups motivated by their own interpretation of ideology accounted for only a fourth of almost 200 groups around the world.

Among these groups, Islamic State of Iraq and the (ISIL)/Daesh has attracted much of in the last five years. But with swift rise and fall of ISIL/Daesh, the Al-Qaida remains the most Until 2011, it was led by but now his son, has emerged, as what sections of the media describe, as the "new of terror".

The most significant factor influencing the future of groups would be the support they get from states, intelligence agencies and

"The birth of Al-Qaida was in and then Pakistan influenced had a safe haven in a huge compound near the Pakistani military establishment in The compound was much larger than the surrounding houses of retired Pakistani military officers. The occupants of the compound often bought expensive goods from a neighbourhood shop that most people in the vicinity could not afford. The presence of an important family in the compound was nothing but conspicuous," the report reveals.

The report has also given a comprehensive detail about the global terror outfits operating from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, and many other countries who have linkages with each other.

In Pakistan, the terror groups are based in FATA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwah, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, Quetta and Kalat (Balochistan), and Sindh. Enjoying patronage of the law enforcement agencies, they easily plan and plot major attacks and raise funds for their activities.

In a shocking revelation report says: "The thought processes have proved to be most resilient for almost 150 years, beginning in what is today Pakistan and parts of Many extremist movements rose and collapsed. But the Jihadi movement has survived in Pakistan and Afghanistan, now firmly spreading to the and North and "

On Friday, Afghanistan's deputy Defence Minister, Hilaluddin Helal, said at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum on defence, that more than 50,000 militants from 21 terrorist organisations are currently operating in and out of these 70 per cent are Pakistanis.