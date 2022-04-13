Turkey aims to be "logistics superpower" by 2053: President Erdogan

Turkish President has said that aims to become a superpower as part of the country's 2053 vision.

The Europe-Asia-Africa trade triangle, in which is located, offers great opportunities for the country especially in the field of transportation, he said at a press conference after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

has already made significant investments worth $172 billion in five main transportation sectors since 2003, he added.

The railway investments have come to the fore. The railway network has been expanded from 10,959 km to 13,022 km, which will be lengthened to 28,590 km by 2053, he noted.

The share of railways in passenger transportation is planned to increase from 1 per cent to 6.2 per cent, which is above the European average, the Turkish president said, adding his government aims to make 22 per cent of freight shipment by railway in 2053.

Turkey will also improve the road service level with new investments, expanding the divided road network from 28,650 km to 38,000 km, and the highway network from 3,633 km to 8,325 km by 2053, he added.

Nearly 255 million tons of cargo will be transported through Turkish ports next year, and this figure will be approximately 421 million tons in 2053, he said.

For this purpose, the number of port facilities will increase from 217 currently to 255 in 2053, Erdogan added.

The Canal Istanbul project is of critical importance in terms of reducing the ship traffic in the Bosphorus, the president noted.

The number of airports will increase from 56 to 61 in the coming years, Erdogan explained.

