JUST IN
President Zelensky outlines key challenges for Ukraine against Russia
UK PM Liz Truss fires trade minister Conor Burns over alleged misconduct
Armenia, Azerbaijan hold talks in Prague in efforts to ease tensions
Putin's nuke threat biggest risk of 'Armageddon' since Cuban crisis: Biden
Imran Khan wants Pak to face a similar situation like Sri Lanka: PM Sharif
Seven Russian rockets slam into Ukrainian city near nuclear plant
Armed forces to stay out of politics, says Pakistan Army Gen Bajwa
Kyiv dismisses Russia's annexation of Ukrainian regions as 'worthless'
Liz Truss' first speech as UK PM at Tory meet disrupted by protest
Is US Ambassador Blome's visit to POK a signal to India and China?
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
President Zelenskyy outlines key challenges for Ukraine against Russia
Business Standard

Turkey ready to help peacefully address Ukraine crisis, says Prez Erdogan

Turkey was ready to contribute to a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis in the interests of all, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin

Topics
Turkey | Russia Ukraine Conflict

IANS  |  Ankara 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Turkey was ready to contribute to a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis in the interests of all, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call.

In the phone call, Erdogan and Putin exchanged views on enhancing Turkey-Russia relations as well as the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to a statement released by the Turkish presidency on Friday.

The Turkish President reiterated that Ankara stood ready to "do its share for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine issue in the interests of all," the statement said.

Turkey, which has good relations with both Ukraine and Russia, has been acting as a mediator between the two countries since their conflict broke out in late February, Xinhua news agency reported.

On July 22, Ukraine and Russia separately signed a deal with Turkey and the UN in Istanbul to resume food and fertiliser shipments from Ukrainian ports to international markets through the Black Sea.

Russia and Ukraine exchanged nearly 200 prisoners of war as a result of Turkey's mediation, Erdogan announced in September.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Turkey

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 09:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.