Ukrainian President Zelensky to meet Recep Erdogan, UN chief this week

-
ALSO READ
Guterres to meet Erdogan ahead of mediation visits with Putin, Zelensky
Erdogan, Putin discuss swap of Russian, US prisoners in Turkey over phone
Turkey announces tax cuts on several products to fight high inflation
Turkey's Erdogan holds phone talks with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
Putin, Erdogan discuss bilateral relations, Ukraine situation over phone
-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres this week, a spokesman for the world body confirmed.
The meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, Xinhua news agency quoted UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric as saying.
The agenda of the meeting has not been revealed.
On Friday, Guterres is due to visit a seaport in Odesa.
The meeting comes after Ukraine and Russia in late July concluded agreements with Turkey and the UN to guarantee a transport route for ships carrying agricultural goods from the war zone.
Since then, 36 passages have been approved, 21 ships left Ukraine for the Bosporus and 15 moved through the strait in the direction of the war-torn country.
It is estimated that more than 20 million tonnes of grain products are stuck in Ukraine since Russia launched its war on February 24 and blockaded the country's ports.
More than a quarter of all outgoing grain shiploads have so far been destined for Turkey, 22 per cent for Iran and South Korea, 8 per cent for China and 6 per cent for Ireland, the UN said.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU