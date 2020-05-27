Twitter adds fact-check label to Donald Trump tweets for first time

threatened to regulate or shutter — a warning apparently aimed at after it began fact-checking his tweets.

In a pair of tweets issued Wednesday morning from his iPhone, Trump said that sites are trying to silence conservative voices, and need to change course or face action.

There is no evidence that Trump has the ability to shut down networks, which are run by publicly traded and used by billions of people all over the world.





“Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen,” he said Wednesday. In a second tweet, he added: “Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country.”

He didn’t cite any platforms by name, but it was plainly a response after added a fact-check label to earlier Trump tweets that made unsubstantiated claims about mail-in voting. It’s the first time has taken action on Trump’s posts for being misleading.

That move came after a widower asked Twitter to delete Trump’s tweets alleging, without evidence, a conspiracy theory that his late wife had been killed by cable news host and former Republican congressman Joe Scarborough.