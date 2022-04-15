Twitter adopts 'poison pill' to fight Elon Musk's takeover offer

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk drops plans to join Twitter board, deletes weekend tweets
Elon Musk dodges limits in Twitter board seat refusal, say experts
Musk spars with major Saudi investor over Twitter takeover offer
Tesla CEO Elon Musk accused of breaking law while buying Twitter stock
Votes are in: Elon Musk likely to escape regulatory action for Twitter poll
-
Twitter Inc on Friday adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan to protect itself from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's $43 billion cash takeover offer.
Musk made the bid on Wednesday in a letter to the board of Twitter- the micro-blogging platform that has become a global means of communication for individuals and world leaders - and it was made public in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
After his TED talk on Thursday, Musk hinted at the possibility of a hostile bid in which he would bypass Twitter's board and put the offer directly to its shareholders, tweeting: "It would be utterly indefensible not to put this offer to a shareholder vote."
Under the plan, also known as a 'poison pill' strategy to resist a bid from a potential acquirer, the rights will become exercisable if anyone acquires ownership of 15% or more of Twitter's outstanding common stock in a transaction not approved by the Board.
The rights plan will expire on April 14, 2023, Twitter said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU