JUST IN
Microsoft prepares to go to battle with FTC over Activision deal
Musk announces new changes for Twitter; mute, block signals for Blue users
China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G services, steal data: US lawmaker
Tesla doing better than ever, we don't control Fed: Musk on heavy losses
Twitter starts restoring suspended accounts, to reinstate more in 30 days
Twitter's suspension of journalists' accounts draws global backlash
Elon Musk seeks new investors for Twitter at the same price he paid
US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist: Report
Apple created a pseudo-union to defeat organisers in Ohio, complaint claims
LIXIL launches its first Asia Pacific cistern assembly unit in Mumbai
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Sign of China's growing isolation: Foxconn to sell stake in chip giant
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Twitter bans all links to FB, Insta, Mastodon, other rivals on its platform

'We will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter,' said Twitter

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk | Social Media

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

Censoring other social media companies on its platform, Elon Musk-owned Twitter on Sunday announced it will no longer allow users to promote their presence on Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr, and Post -- a move that has irked millions of users.

Twitter said that while it recognises that many of its users are active on other social media platforms, "we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter".

The company said that it will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post.

Twitter will still allow cross-posting content from any social media platform.

"Posting links or usernames to social media platforms not listed above are also not in violation of this policy," said the company.

Twitter said it will take action against accounts that violate this policy "at both the Tweet level and the account level."

It means users can no longer include a link to their profiles on other social networks in their Twitter bio.

"If violations of this policy are included in your bio and/or account name, we will temporarily suspend your account and require changes to your profile to no longer be in violation. Subsequent violations may result in permanent suspension," said Twitter.

The move did not gel well with many Twitter users.

"This is such a desperate move. Honestly hard to remember the last time a tech company did something this baldly antagonistic to users and just so  pathetic," tweeted Farhad Manjoo, an opinion columnist at the New York Times.

"He (Musk) must be losing a lot of money. but this whole thing is making him so so small," he added.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 06:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.