JUST IN
Tesla doing better than ever, we don't control Fed: Musk on heavy losses
Twitter starts restoring suspended accounts, to reinstate more in 30 days
Twitter's suspension of journalists' accounts draws global backlash
Elon Musk seeks new investors for Twitter at the same price he paid
US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist: Report
Apple created a pseudo-union to defeat organisers in Ohio, complaint claims
LIXIL launches its first Asia Pacific cistern assembly unit in Mumbai
Foxconn expands in Sriperumbudur, takes 20-acre land for new hostel
Over 1,000 Starbucks baristas at 100 US stores are planning 3-day walkout
Musk disables Twitter Spaces after suspending accounts of some journalists
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Beijing witnesses rise in Covid-linked deaths after restrictions eased
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G services, steal data: US lawmaker

Highlighting the dire threat posed by Chinese companies to US security, Senator Tom Cotton accused the Chinese tech giant Huawei of attempting to dominate 5G technology and stealing Americans' data

Topics
USA | China | Huawei 5G

ANI  US 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Highlighting the dire threat posed by Chinese companies to US national security, Senator Tom Cotton accused the Chinese tech giant Huawei of attempting to dominate 5G technology and stealing Americans' data.

"We cannot allow Huawei and the Chinese Communist Party to have access to Americans' personal data and our country's most sensitive defence systems. We must address the dire threat these Chinese companies pose to our national security," Cotton said in a statement.

He made these remarks on Tuesday as a bipartisan group of US lawmakers introduced a bill titled "NETWORKS Act" to sanction China's Huawei Technologies and Chinese 5G companies.

Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) introduced a bill with Sens. Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland), Chuck Schumer (D-New York) and Rick Scott (R-Florida) to severely sanction Chinese technology company Huawei and other untrustworthy Chinese 5G producers who engage in economic espionage against the United States.

"Foreign companies that spy on the U.S. and violate our laws should face severe consequences. Huawei is a repeat offender. This bipartisan bill will bolster our national defences by further sanctioning Huawei and other similar bad actors seeking to undermine our security," said Van Hollen.

This bill would add these entities to the US Treasury Department's Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List, which would effectively freeze them from accessing the U.S. financial system. Congressman Mike Gallagher (WI-08) introduced companion legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In October, the Department of Justice charged two Chinese intelligence officials for collaborating with Huawei to obstruct the federal government's investigation of the company.

The FBI also recently revealed that Huawei gear was found in cell towers near several U.S. nuclear missile bases and that signals from these towers could interfere with the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

Scott said that he is proud to introduce the NETWORKS Act which will implement strict sanctions on companies like Huawei that spy on Americans and put our national security at risk.

"I've been very clear about the threat we face from technology companies controlled by Communist China and other enemies that are known for espionage and theft of American technology," the US lawmaker added. (ANI)

.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on USA

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 07:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.